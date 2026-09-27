Unstoppable: Kazakhstan’s women win Chess Olympiad silver, without a single defeat

Approximately 400 teams competed in the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 16 to 27.

Kazakhstan's women's team secured silver at the Olympiad for the second consecutive time, having first achieved the result at the 2024 Olympiad in Hungary.

The team consists of Bibisara Assaubayeva, Alua Nurman, Meruert Kamalidenova, Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Zarina Nurgaliyeva. The Olympiad marked the debut appearance for 16-year-olds Kaliakhmet and Nurgaliyeva.

Competing in chess olympiads since 1992, Kazakhstan's women's team completed the tournament without a defeat for the first time ever, recording seven wins and four draws.

The Directorate notes that Assaubayeva has remained unbeaten across three consecutive chess olympiads.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's men's team drew 2-2 with Vietnam in the final round. The team finished the competition with 15 points, recording six wins, three draws and two losses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Timur Turlov, who has served as the President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, was elected FIDE President.