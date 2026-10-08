Asian Games 2026 medalists awarded university scholarships

Both athletes previously studied on a tuition-paying basis, but their success at the Asian Games earned them scholarships from Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism (KazAST) President Kairat Zakiryanov, allowing them to continue their education free of charge.

Asian Games jiu-jitsu bronze medalist Zhibek Kulymbetova was also recognized for her achievements and received a letter of appreciation.

Students from the academy made a significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s performance at the 2026 Asian Games, winning a total of two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Tamirlan Tleules claimed gold in taekwondo, securing a historic achievement for Kazakhstan in the sport. Fellow student Kirill Prokhodov also won gold as part of Kazakhstan’s fencing team.

Meanwhile, Alizhan Ablagatov earned bronze in Wushu Sanda, becoming the first Kazakh athlete to win an Asian Games medal in the discipline.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan recorded an 84-medal haul and historic achievements at the Asian Games.