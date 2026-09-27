Kazakhstan wins first Asian Games fencing gold in 24 years

Kirill Prokhodov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertai, and Ruslan Kurbanov clinched gold medals in a team event.

On their way to the title, the Kazakh fencers beat teams from Qatar, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

The victory marked Kazakhstan’s fourth fencing gold medal in the history of Asian Games, and its first since the 2002 Games in South Korea’s Busan.

Also competing on Sunday was Kazakhstan’s women’s sabre team, consisting of Aigerim Sarybai, Anastasia Gulik, Karina Dospay, and Kaisha Zhanybek. The team defeated Thailand before falling to Japan in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's trampoline athlete Yerlan Tasmagambetov had won a bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.