Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships

Sakayev was stunned by Abolfazl Rahmani of Iran in the 86 kg final. The match ended with Rahmani's victory 11-4.

Earlier, Nurkozha Kaipanov (74 kg) won gold, Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg) took silver, and Rakhat Kalzhan (57 kg) earned bronze.

As reported earlier, Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won a gold medal at the Asian Women's Wrestling Championships in Amman.