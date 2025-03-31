EN
    Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships

    09:00, 31 March 2025

    Bolat Sakayev was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships: Bolat Sakaev pockets silver
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Sakayev was stunned by Abolfazl Rahmani of Iran in the 86 kg final. The match ended with Rahmani's victory 11-4.

    Earlier, Nurkozha Kaipanov (74 kg) won gold, Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg) took silver, and Rakhat Kalzhan (57 kg) earned bronze.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won a gold medal at the Asian Women's Wrestling Championships in Amman.

