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    Artemis II crew shares first image of Earth from Orion spacecraft

    12:54, 4 April 2026

    NASA astronauts aboard the Artemis II mission have transmitted the first images of Earth taken from the Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Artemis II crew shares first image of Earth from Orion spacecraft
    Photo credit: NASA/Reid Wiseman

    The photograph was captured by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman through the spacecraft’s window after completing the translunar injection burn, which placed Orion on a trajectory toward the Moon.

    According to NASA, the image shows Earth partially eclipsing the Sun, with two auroras visible in different regions of the planet. Zodiacal light, a faint glow caused by sunlight scattering off interplanetary dust, can also be seen in the frame.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Artemis II mission successfully launched from Florida.

    The Moon Space Space exploration NASA World News Science and Research
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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