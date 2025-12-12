“Armour of God: Ultimatum” to be filmed in Mangistau

During the visit, the film team examined the region’s natural and infrastructural potential, touring dozens of possible sites and conducting thorough inspections of key natural landmarks. Following extensive discussions, Mangistau was selected as the filming location for Armour of God thanks to its unique landscapes, sweeping panoramas, and distinctive natural character.

The statement emphasizes that bringing this iconic film to Mangistau is seen as a major milestone for Kazakhstan’s film industry. The project is expected to enhance the country’s standing on the international cinematic map, draw investment into the region, and support the growth of creative industries as well as local tourism.

Photo credit: The Public Communications Center of the Mangistau region

It is also noted that the participation of such a high-caliber international team creates valuable opportunities for professional exchange, greater involvement of local specialists, and broader promotion of Mangistau’s natural and cultural heritage to a global audience.

Preparatory and organizational work on the project will continue as planned.

Photo credit: The Public Communications Center of the Mangistau region

Earlier, Sәlem Entertainment officially confirmed the return of the iconic franchise starring Jackie Chan. Production of the fourth installment, titled “Armour of God: Ultimatum,” will take place in Kazakhstan. Moreover, Kazakh filmmaker and stunt coordinator Robert Kun was named the director for the film.

The “Armour of God” franchise began in 1986 with the eponymous action film directed by Jackie Chan himself. Its sequels — “Operation Condor” (1991) and “Chinese Zodiac” (2012) — cemented the series’ reputation as one of the most recognizable Asian adventure sagas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh actor Rustem Omarov has joined the international cinematic project.