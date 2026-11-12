Armenia ratifies Framework Agreement with U.S. on TRIPP project

Earlier, on October 28, the National Assembly of Armenia approved the ratification of the agreement. A total of 63 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, while 32 voted against it.

The TRIPP project envisages developing transport links through Armenia’s Syunik region, including to ensure connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The initiative became a part of the agreements reached in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 2025, with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Framework Agreement outlines the basis for cooperation between Yerevan and Washington, D.C. on implementing the project. However, its practical implementation will require further work on infrastructure, technical, border, and customs-related issues.

The signing of the law completes Armenia’s domestic ratification process and establishes the legal framework for further efforts to implement the project.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States, Azerbaijan and Armenia had launched trilateral technical planning groups to accelerate the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).