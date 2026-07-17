Kazakhstani wrestler claims gold at Budapest Ranking Series 2026
Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestler Yedige Kassimbek captured the gold medal in the men's 125kg division at the prestigious Wrestling Ranking Series tournament in Budapest, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kassimbek opened his campaign with a commanding 6-2 victory over Romania's Omar Ihab Sarem, securing his place in the quarterfinals.
The reigning U20 World Champion then edged past Shamil Sharipov in a closely contested quarterfinal, earning a hard-fought 4-3 win.
In the semifinals, the Kazakhstani continued his dominant form by defeating China's Buheeerdun, advancing to the championship match.
The final saw Kassimbek face Poland's Kamil Tomasz Kościołek. Controlling the bout from start to finish, the Kazakhstani wrestler sealed a convincing 5-0 victory, preventing his opponent from scoring a single point.
With the triumph, Yedige Kassimbek secured the gold medal at the Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh freestyle wrestlers haul 6 medals at the Hungary ranking tournament.