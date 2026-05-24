Armenia opens rail route to Europe via Türkiye

“I am pleased to announce that the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, as well as the railway route through Azerbaijan, is now open for Armenia’s exports and imports. This is a major event in the economic life of our country. I would like to thank our partners in Türkiye and Georgia,” Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia currently has rail links with Russia through Georgia and Azerbaijan and with China via Russia and Kazakhstan. It has now also gained railway access to the European Union through Georgia and Türkiye.

“In the future, the opening of the Armenia–Türkiye and Armenia–Azerbaijan railways is expected, followed by the Armenia–Iran route through Nakhchivan. We will witness these developments in the near future as part of the implementation of the TRIPP project,” the Prime Minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, during an election campaign event in the village of Sarnaghbyur in Shirak region, Pashinyan said the Armenian Government would begin reconstruction of the Gyumri–Akyaka railway and the Yerask railway junction.

“Work has already begun on the Turkish side, and the railway will be opened. We will also begin reconstruction of the Yerask junction. The Armenian Government will take responsibility for this. Despite the existing concession agreement, we will invest funds, repair and restore the railway, and rail service will be launched,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan digitizes road transport permits with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.