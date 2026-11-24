Established at the initiative of the Advanced Research in Computational Sciences and Artificial Intelligence (ARCS.ai) Center, the Armenian Robotics and Physical Intelligence (ARPI) Center was officially launched at the American University of Armenia (AUA).

Speaking at the launch event, Armenia's Minister of High-Tech Industry and Artificial Intelligence Davit Tadevosyan underscored the importance of the new center in promoting innovation, nurturing young talent, and equipping future specialists with the skills needed to meet emerging technological challenges.

He noted that the future would be shaped not only by technological advances but also by individuals with the knowledge, creativity, and determination to turn ambitious ideas into reality.

Developed through collaboration between government institutions, academic organizations, and innovation-focused foundations, the initiative draws on the educational and research expertise of three Armenian universities: the American University of Armenia, Yerevan State University, and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.

The center aims to train 50 engineers specializing in robotics and physical AI each year. Its inaugural program has already enrolled 30 students, with 14 lecturers involved in teaching, eight of whom were invited from leading universities and research institutions across the United States and Europe.

At the heart of the center's research activities will be a state-of-the-art robotics laboratory equipped with advanced robotic arms, mobile robots, virtual reality systems, and a machine shop. The laboratory will also feature a dedicated area for testing unmanned aerial vehicles, allowing their movements to be tracked with high precision.

NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) will support the training of AI models and simulations of robotic operations.

To further enhance its research capabilities, the center will provide students and researchers with access to the high-performance computing infrastructure of the Firebird AI initiative. According to Armenia's Ministry of High-Tech Industry and Artificial Intelligence, its GPU cluster is among the five largest in Europe, enabling research that requires substantial computing power.

The launch event brought together academics and representatives of leading international technology companies, including NVIDIA, European robotics company Agile Robots, and US-based FieldAI.

Discussions focused on the future of physical AI in Armenia, opportunities for expanding international cooperation, and the country's potential to develop globally competitive technological solutions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia had added nearly $1 trillion to its market value, sparking a broader rally in technology stocks following the announcement of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO.