According to Stock Analysis⁠, shares of the chipmaker surged 31.48% to close at $165.05, up from $125.53 on Friday. The rally pushed Nvidia’s market capitalization to approximately $4 trillion.

The rebound extended across Wall Street, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing 6.9%, the S&P 500 gaining 4.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 3%.

In an official statement⁠ released Monday, Nvidia said its board of directors had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a member of the board following a series of discussions with the executive.

The board also consulted senior U.S. government officials before concluding that Huang’s return posed no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA,” said Harvey Jones, who will remain chairman of the board.

Huang welcomed the decision, expressing gratitude to the company’s leadership, employees, shareholders and international partners for their support.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” Huang said.

Despite his reinstatement, Nvidia confirmed that an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue. The company said Huang supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.

Nvidia also announced plans to appoint a chief compliance officer and strengthen its oversight of national security and export control risks.

The leadership reversal comes less than two weeks after Huang’s departure, which heightened uncertainty among investors and added pressure to technology stocks amid concerns over artificial intelligence valuations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that employees of U.S. technology company Nvidia welcomed Jensen Huang with loud applause.