Armed man killed after breaching security at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property

An armed man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers early Sunday after allegedly breaching a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time near the north gate of the property. The individual was carrying what officials described as a shotgun and a fuel container.

Two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy responded after security personnel detected that the man had entered the property’s inner perimeter. Law enforcement officers confronted him and ordered him to drop the items.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the man placed the fuel container on the ground but raised the firearm into a shooting position. Officers then opened fire, killing him at the scene. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Officials said no individuals under Secret Service protection were present at the property at the time of the incident. According to the president’s official schedule, Trump was at the White House.

The identity of the man, described by authorities as a White male in his early 20s, has not been released. Officials said it remains unclear whether he was previously known to law enforcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the shooting. FBI agents are processing the scene, and authorities have asked nearby residents to review security footage and report any relevant information.

Officials said details, including the number of shots fired, have not yet been confirmed as the investigation continues.

