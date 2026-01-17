FC Kairat strengthens defense with Brazilian center-back

The agreement runs through the end of 2026, with the 30-year-old center-back set to wear the number 44 shirt for the club.

Most recently, Lucas Áfrico played for Vanspor in the Turkish First League, recording 11 appearances.

His career began with Brazil's Flamengo-SP, followed by stints at several prominent Brazilian clubs, including Santos and Londrina.

In 2018, the defender moved to Europe, spending several seasons in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with Marítimo and Estoril. In 2023, he played for Azerbaijan’s Gabala before returning to Portugal to sign with Farense. In total, he has made 75 appearances in Portugal's top flight, scoring three goals.

Qazinform previously reported that FC Kairat ranked among world’s best football clubs.