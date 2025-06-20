Argentina's jobless rate rises to four-year high

The data is based on the statistics agency's Permanent Household Survey, which covers 31 urban areas with a combined population of 29.8 million.

In the surveyed areas, about 1.1 million people in the economically active population were unemployed, suggesting a total of around 1.7 million across Argentina.

Meanwhile, the employment rate stood at 44.4 percent in the first quarter, representing some 13.3 million people with jobs.

A nationwide breakdown shows that the Greater Buenos Aires area -- which includes the capital and its surrounding districts -- posted an unemployment rate of 9.1 percent.

Excluding the capital, the surrounding districts alone recorded a higher rate of 9.7 percent, the highest in the country. The area is home to Argentina's main industrial hub.

The Pampas region, known for its agricultural output, posted the second-highest rate at 7.4 percent, according to the agency.

As reported previously, Argentina's economy expanded 6.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025.