Argentina's economy grows 6.1 pct in Q1

In March, economic activity rose 5.6 percent year-on-year but declined 1.8 percent from February, marking the first monthly contraction since April 2024.

Key sectors driving year-on-year growth in March included financial intermediation, construction, trade and net taxes. Agriculture and related sectors grew 6 percent, while manufacturing expanded 4.2 percent.

By contrast, electricity, gas and water services fell 4.3 percent, and hospitality services dropped 3.6 percent.

The government expects GDP to grow around 5 percent in 2025 and has pledged to expand the economy without resorting to monetary emission.

Earlier it was reported that Argentina had recorded 117.8 pct annual inflation in 2024.