Argentina's economy grows 6.1 pct in Q1
Argentina's economy expanded 6.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025, the national statistics agency INDEC reported Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
In March, economic activity rose 5.6 percent year-on-year but declined 1.8 percent from February, marking the first monthly contraction since April 2024.
Key sectors driving year-on-year growth in March included financial intermediation, construction, trade and net taxes. Agriculture and related sectors grew 6 percent, while manufacturing expanded 4.2 percent.
By contrast, electricity, gas and water services fell 4.3 percent, and hospitality services dropped 3.6 percent.
The government expects GDP to grow around 5 percent in 2025 and has pledged to expand the economy without resorting to monetary emission.
Earlier it was reported that Argentina had recorded 117.8 pct annual inflation in 2024.