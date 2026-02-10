Arctic watch: NATO prepares new northern mission

A decision is expected around the meeting of defense ministers in Brussels. Officials familiar with the discussions say preparations have entered the final phase, with practical details now under review.

The initiative is designed to expand surveillance and make better use of existing capabilities. Additional air and maritime patrols are anticipated, including wider deployment of unmanned systems. The emphasis, diplomats note, is on coordination rather than large scale new deployments.

Planning accelerated after contacts between Donald Trump and Secretary General Mark Rutte on the margins of meetings in Davos. Dialogue on the island’s strategic significance helped calm disagreements that had surfaced earlier.

According to military representatives, the framework of the operation is nearly complete. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, indicated that a key briefing is scheduled shortly, after which allies are expected to move toward implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in early February Donald Trump said talks regarding Greenland had begun and voiced hope for a positive outcome for both the United States and Europe.