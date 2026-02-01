Trump says talks on Greenland have begun, hopes for “good deal”

Responding to journalists on Air Force One, Trump said talks were already underway and described the potential agreement as important from a national security perspective. He added that Europe also wants the United States to conclude a deal.

The remarks follow recent discussions between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the outlines of a possible agreement reportedly emerged.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that NATO does not have the authority to negotiate on Denmark’s behalf.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Donald Trump said the United States had secured open-ended access to Greenland under a NATO framework, as allies discussed boosting Arctic security while Denmark stressed that its sovereignty remains unchanged.