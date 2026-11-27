Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev chaired the meeting, which brought together Tajik Deputy Prime Minister Sulaimon Ziyozoda, Uzbek Presidential Advisor Shukhrat Ganiev, Chairman of Turkmenistan's State Committee for Water Management Durdy Genjiyev, and Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov. Kyrgyzstan attended as an observer.

Photo: primeminister.kz

The parties discussed the outcomes of the IFAS Founding States Council Summit in Astana on April 22, 2026. At the summit, the leaders agreed to name March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea and the Amu Darya and Syr Darya Rivers.

The board also reviewed the fund's Executive Committee activities under Kazakhstan's chairmanship. Efforts focused on 10 priority areas. In particular, the fund secured grants from development partners, including $20 million from the World Bank for the Central Asia Water and Energy Cooperation (CAWEC) regional water-efficiency project, $145.2 million for the REMIT program, and €2 million for projects backed by the French Development Agency (AFD).

In addition, the fund signed 13 memorandums and agreements with international organizations and financial institutions.

Delegates also reviewed progress on the Fourth Aral Sea Basin Program (ASBP-4) and efforts of the Working Group to update the IFAS's organizational structure and legal framework.

Photo: primeminister.kz

A key outcome of the meeting was the board's decision to draft a Work Plan for introducing an automated water-accounting system in the Syr Darya River basin. The board endorsed the decision by the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination (ICWC) to draft the document and form a working group of representatives from the basin states. The parties were entrusted with appointing national coordinators to draft and approve the Plan. The IFAS Executive Committee was instructed to negotiate with development partners on technical and financial support for the Plan implementation.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov briefed participants on the progress made in drafting a Central Asian Framework Convention on Water Use and advancing Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's initiative to establish an International Water Organization under UN auspices. The proposal is slated for discussion at the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi on December 8–10, 2026.

"Today's meeting concludes Kazakhstan's 2024–2026 chairmanship of IFAS. Starting January 1, 2027, the chairmanship of the fund passes to Uzbekistan," Kanat Bozumbayev said. "The centerpiece of this period was the IFAS Founding States Council Summit in Astana, which produced the Astana Statement and decisions including the designation of March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea and the Amu Darya and Syr Darya Rivers. Over this period, the Executive Committee and development partners launched several regional initiatives. I would like to thank the board members, the Executive Committee, the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination, and the Interstate Commission for Sustainable Development for their collaboration."

Photo: primeminister.kz

Earlier, Kazakhstan presented its experience in restoring the ecosystems of the Aral Sea region at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.