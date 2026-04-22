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    Heads of state ink four documents at Aral Sea meeting in Astana

    21:10, 22 April 2026

    Four documents were signed on Wednesday following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The following documents were adopted:

    1. Decision of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea "On the progress of the Republic of Kazakhstan's Chairmanship of IFAS";
    2. Decision of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea "On proclaiming March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea, the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers";
    3. Decision of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea "On the election of the President of IFAS";
    4. Astana Declaration of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed establishing the International Day of the Aral Sea under the UN.

    Aral Sea Astana Central Asia Environment Ecology President
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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