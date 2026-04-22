Heads of state ink four documents at Aral Sea meeting in Astana
21:10, 22 April 2026
Four documents were signed on Wednesday following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The following documents were adopted:
- Decision of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea "On the progress of the Republic of Kazakhstan's Chairmanship of IFAS";
- Decision of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea "On proclaiming March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea, the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers";
- Decision of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea "On the election of the President of IFAS";
- Astana Declaration of the Heads of State — Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed establishing the International Day of the Aral Sea under the UN.