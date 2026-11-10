Kazakhstan presents North Aral Sea restoration results at COP31

Mansur Oshurbayev, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, participated in a panel session dedicated to the restoration of aquatic ecosystems, the revival of the North Aral Sea and international cooperation. The event was held at the Kazakhstan National Pavilion.

Addressing the event, Oshurbayev outlined the measures being implemented by Kazakhstan to restore the ecosystems of the Aral Sea region and strengthen its resilience to climate change.

“For Central Asia, climate change adaptation is primarily a matter of water security. The history of the Aral Sea demonstrates this more clearly than any other example: when a water ecosystem is lost, the stability of the land, climate, public health and the economy of an entire region is also undermined,” Oshurbayev said.

Special attention was given to the progress achieved in restoring the North Aral Sea. Water management projects, including the construction of the Kokaral Dam with the support of the World Bank, have helped preserve the northern part of the sea.

According to the ministry, the volume of water in the North Aral Sea has increased from 18.9 billion cubic metres to more than 23 billion cubic metres in recent years.

At the same time, Kazakhstan continues efforts to restore vegetation on the dried seabed of the Aral Sea. Between 2021 and 2025, afforestation activities covered more than 1.1 million hectares.

The planting of saxaul trees helps stabilise sandy soils and reduce the spread of salt and dust across the region.

Concluding his remarks, Oshurbayev emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation, attract climate financing and develop joint scientific monitoring to support the restoration of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems across Central Asia.

The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change began Monday in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, bringing together heads of state, senior officials, academics, and civil society representatives from around the world.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 56 million saxaul seedlings had been planted across 1.1 million hectares of the dried Aral Seabed over six years.