Aqzhan, Sampson, Huaso: Record-breaking horses that made history

World Horse Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2025. The resolution was initiated by Mongolia. The first World Horse Day was celebrated on July 11, 2025.

Aqzhan, Kazakhstan’s symbol of beauty

For Kazakhstan, the date has special meaning. The horse has long been part of the country’s nomadic culture. Today, this symbolism is being carried into the modern era by Aqzhan, a rare Akhal-Teke mare from Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: PRTC

The most beautiful horse in the list is Aqzhan, a purebred Akhal-Teke mare born in Astana. She is the daughter of purebred Akhal-Teke horses Gauntly and Tabys and has a rare isabelline coat, a color known for its delicate white and pink tones and satin-like shine.

Photo credit: Akorda

Aqzhan was named by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Her name means “Pure Soul” in Kazakh. The mare is distinguished by her rare coloring, dark green eyes and intelligence, a trait often noted by experts in the Akhal-Teke breed.

Photo credit: Akorda

Sampson, the tallest horse ever recorded

One of the most famous equine record holders was Sampson, a Shire horse from the United Kingdom. According to Guinness World Records, Sampson remains the tallest horse ever documented. He measured 2.19 m and was later renamed Mammoth.

Photo credit: International Museum of the Horse / colorized archive image

Sampson was foaled in 1846 and was bred in Bedfordshire. He was not only unusually tall but also extremely heavy, reportedly weighing more than 1,500 kg.

The most recent holder of the tallest living horse title was Big Jake, who stood 210.19 cm tall. He lived in the United States and held the title until his death in 2021. Guinness World Records notes that the title currently has no holder.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

Winning Brew, the fastest racehorse

The world record for the fastest speed ever recorded by a racehorse belongs to Winning Brew, a thoroughbred filly trained by Francis Vitale in the United States.

According to Guinness World Records, Winning Brew reached 70.35 km/h at Penn National Race Course in Pennsylvania on May 14, 2008. She covered 402 m in 20.57 seconds. At the time, she was only two years old.

Photo credit: Gustavo Mirabal Castro

For comparison, the record over 2,414 m belongs to three-year-old Hawkster, who reached an average speed of 60.86 km/h at Santa Anita Park in California in 1989.

Old Billy, the longest-living horse

The record for the oldest horse ever belongs to Old Billy, who lived to the age of 62. Guinness World Records says he was foaled in 1760 in Lancashire, the United Kingdom, and died on November 27, 1822.

Image credit: Warrington Museum & Art Gallery

Old Billy’s lifespan remains extraordinary, as most horses live for around 25 to 30 years, depending on breed, care and working conditions. His record has stood for more than two centuries.

Huaso, the highest-jumping horse

Some horses became legendary not for speed or size, but for athletic power. The highest jump by a horse was achieved by Huaso ex-Faithful, ridden by Chilean officer Alberto Larraguibel Morales.

The pair cleared 2.47 m in Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 5, 1949. The record is recognized by Guinness World Records and the Fédération Equestre Internationale.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

JJS Summer Breeze, the horse with the longest tail

The record for the horse with the longest tail belongs to JJS Summer Breeze, a mare from the United States.

Her tail measured 381 cm on August 23, 2007. JJS Summer Breeze is owned by Crystal and Casey Socha of Augusta, Kansas.

According to Guinness World Records, two slightly different measurements were submitted. One witness recorded the tail at around 384 cm, while veterinarian Mr. Mohney measured it at 381 cm. The final record was based on the veterinarian’s measurement, as he was considered the expert in the field.

Photo credit: Guinness World Records

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a group of Przewalski’s horses had arrived in Kazakhstan as part of an international project to restore the rare species’ population.