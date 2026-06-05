Another group of Przewalski's horses arrives in Kazakhstan

The landmark event marks an important stage in the international project to restore the population of the world's only surviving wild horse species and to preserve the country's biological diversity.

The animals were delivered by a special flight to Kostanay International Airport as part of the international project to restore the Przewalski's horse population. After necessary veterinary procedures, the horses were transported by specialized vehicles to the reintroduction center of the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve, where they will undergo an adaptation period under the supervision of specialists.

The arrival of the animals is another step in the large-scale program to return Przewalski's horses to their historical habitat in Kazakhstan. The first group of horses under this phase of the project arrived in Kazakhstan from the Czech Republic on June 1, 2026.

The project is being carried out by the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, together with the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan and international partners.

Under a memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Prague Zoo, 40 Przewalski's horses are set to be brought to the country by 2029. The first groups of animals arrived at the Altyn Dala reserve in 2024 and 2025, and in May of this year, some of the previously introduced animals were released into the wild for the first time.

The return of Przewalski's horses holds special significance for Kazakhstan as an important step in preserving biological diversity, restoring historically lost animal species, and strengthening international cooperation in environmental protection. The project also contributes to the restoration of steppe ecosystems and to achieving the country's natural heritage conservation goals.

This is the second batch of horses this month. Earlier, another group of Przewalski's horses arrived in Kazakhstan as part of the international project to restore the rare species' population.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, four Przewalski’s horses were transported from Prague to Kazakhstan as part of an international effort to restore the endangered species to its historic habitat in the Central Asian steppes.