Apple’s first foldable iPhone hits stores worldwide

The device made its retail debut on October 23, with customers visiting stores for demonstrations and personalized shopping assistance.

Screenshot from NBC News YouTube channel

John Ternus and Deirdre O’Brien welcomed buyers at Apple Domain NORTHSIDE in Austin, Texas, while Greg “Joz” Joswiak and Vanessa Trigub greeted customers at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York.

Apple also shared photographs of launch-day activity at its Covent Garden store in London, BKC in Mumbai and Jing’an in Shanghai.

Customers can purchase iPhone Duo through Apple’s retail stores, its website, and the Apple Store app. Specialists are available to explain trade-in offers, monthly leasing options through Apple Upgrade, installment payments, and carrier deals.

The company is also offering Personal Setup support to help customers securely transfer data to their new devices.

New Today at Apple sessions include “Say Hello to iPhone Duo” and “Tips: What’s New in iOS 27 on iPhone,” providing guidance on using the smartphone and its software.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple had unveiled HomeView, a new smart-home display powered by Apple Intelligence and Siri, offering a more personalized way to manage connected devices.