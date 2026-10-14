Apple unveils HomeView smart display with Siri AI

The device features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in tabletop and wall-mounted versions. It supports FaceTime calls, music and video playback, and control of compatible smart-home devices, including lights, locks and thermostats. It can also display feeds from up to nine connected cameras.

HomeView recognizes individual users and provides personalized access to apps and services. Apple said Siri AI offers broader knowledge and more natural conversations, while privacy protections include on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute.

Welcome HomeView https://t.co/mXYPyXOZ1U — John Ternus (@johnternus) October 13, 2026

Both versions will cost $299 in the United States. Pre-orders begin October 13, with sales starting November 13 in the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Pre-orders in Singapore open October 15, while the device will be sold through authorized resellers in South Africa.

Siri AI on HomeView will initially support English in eight countries. Canadian French support is planned for a future software update, while HomeView is not currently available in the European Union.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 were on sale worldwide.