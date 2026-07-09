Apple signs $30B deal with Broadcom to boost US chip production

Under the agreement, Broadcom will produce more than 15 billion US-made chips for a wide range of Apple products. Around $1.5 billion will be invested in upgrading Broadcom's facility in Fort Collins, where advanced radio frequency components, including the company's proprietary FBAR filters used in smartphones, will be manufactured.

The deal forms part of Apple's broader pledge to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy over four years, as the company seeks to strengthen its domestic supply chain.

"The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect," Tim Cook said, thanking the administration for supporting the initiative.

We’re proud to expand our work with Broadcom with a new agreement to produce billions more chips in the US! It's our largest ever American Manufacturing Program commitment and an important step in our work to build an end-to-end silicon supply chain in the US. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 8, 2026

Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan said the expanded partnership would strengthen the company's manufacturing footprint in Colorado.

"Through this collaboration, we are expanding our manufacturing presence in Colorado, where we create groundbreaking technology that connects people around the world," Tan said.

Apple has worked with Broadcom for years, with the chipmaker supplying radio frequency, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth components for the iPhone and other devices. While Apple designs its own processors, production is largely handled by contract manufacturers, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump said Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the United States, describing the partnership as part of broader efforts to revive domestic semiconductor production.