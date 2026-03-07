Apple partners with Sydney Opera House on yearlong creativity initiative

The partnership will include a range of initiatives designed to promote emerging artists and expand public access to creative tools and experiences. As part of the collaboration, the company will also become the founding partner of a new international children’s festival scheduled to take place at the Opera House later this year.

The initiative will launch with a public art projection titled ‘Illuminating Creativity,’ which will transform the eastern ‘sails’ of the Sydney Opera House into a large-scale digital canvas from March 25 to March 27. The installation will feature both static and animated artworks created by 10 emerging Australian artists.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to participate in the project. From March 9 to March 15, Apple Store locations across Australia will host free sessions, allowing visitors to create digital artworks and submit them for possible inclusion in the final projection.

“The Sydney Opera House, like Apple, is synonymous with creativity. This collaboration is a natural fit between two organisations that continue to search for new ways for people to experience the world. From our first international children’s festival to exciting programming highlights throughout the year, Apple’s support will enable us to continue to inspire and welcome more of the community in line with our ambition to be Everyone’s House,” said Louise Herron AM, the Sydney Opera House’s CEO.

According to Apple, the collaboration will also explore new ways of integrating technology into cultural programming at the Opera House while expanding opportunities for young creatives across Australia.

