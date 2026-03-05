“Welcome, Neo”: Apple introduces its most affordable MacBook in over a decade

The new model expands Apple’s current MacBook hierarchy, which now includes the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Neo. Apple described the device as “an amazing Mac at a surprising price,” adding that its design and features offer “a magical new way to fall head over heels with Mac, every day.”

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Apple’s Magic Keyboard and a large multi-touch trackpad. The laptop is built from 90% recycled aluminum and weighs about 1.23 kilograms.

It is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chip, previously introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and comes with 8GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage. According to Apple, the device delivers faster web browsing and improved performance for on-device artificial intelligence tasks compared with some Windows laptops.

The laptop includes two USB-C ports, a headphone jack and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth connectivity. It runs on macOS Tahoe and supports Apple Intelligence features.

Apple said the battery can provide up to 16 hours of video streaming or about 11 hours of web browsing.

The MacBook Neo is available in Silver, Blush, Citrus and Indigo colors. Pre-orders are now open, with the device scheduled to go on sale on March 11. Education pricing starts at $499.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the company has also recently introduced the new iPhone 17e.