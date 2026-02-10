Apple expected to roll out new iPhones, iPads, and Macs in March

According to industry expectations, Apple’s March lineup may be led by a new iPhone 17e positioned as a more affordable option within the company’s smartphone range. The model is expected to feature Apple’s next-generation A19 processor and MagSafe support, while maintaining a price point close to $599. The device is likely to prioritize battery life, long-term software support, and core camera performance rather than premium features found in Pro models.

Tablet updates are also anticipated. The base iPad is expected to receive a newer A-series chip, which could allow support for Apple’s on-device artificial intelligence tools. At the same time, the iPad Air may be upgraded with an M-series processor, improving performance for multitasking, creative applications, and media workloads while remaining more affordable than the iPad Pro.

Mac computers are also part of the expected refresh. Apple may introduce updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, continuing its regular Apple Silicon upgrade cycle with a focus on efficiency and battery life. A new Mac Studio and an updated Studio Display are also possible later in the spring, aimed at professional users who need higher performance and expanded connectivity.

In addition, reports suggest Apple is considering a lower-cost MacBook with a smaller display and an iPhone-class processor. If released, such a device could be priced below $1,000 and target students, schools, and first-time Mac buyers, potentially increasing Apple’s presence in the education market.

Apple has not announced an official event, and the products could be revealed through online press releases rather than a live presentation. If the plans materialize, the March updates would continue Apple’s pattern of using spring launches to introduce meaningful hardware upgrades across multiple product categories.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple and Google announced a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models would be built on Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models and cloud technology.

