Apple chooses Gemini for its AI model

Under the agreement, Google’s Gemini models will form the core foundation for future Apple Foundation Models. These models are expected to power upcoming Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized version of Siri that Apple plans to introduce later this year.

Apple said it selected Google’s technology after an extensive evaluation process, concluding that Gemini offers the most capable and effective base for its next phase of AI development. The company said the collaboration will enable new and innovative experiences across its products and services.

Apple emphasized that despite relying on Google’s AI models and cloud technology, Apple Intelligence will continue to operate primarily on Apple devices and through its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Alphabet, Google’s parent company, had surpassed Apple in market capitalization for the first time since 2019.