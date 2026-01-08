Technology outlook: devices expected to be released in 2026

With key manufacturers anticipated to launch new gadgets across multiple segments, industry analysts and market observers have been reviewing what significant technological launches 2026 may bring. Market projections and supply-chain data indicate several products that could influence consumer technology trends, even though much of the information remains speculative.

New medical features in smartwatches

Global demand for health-focused wearables continues to grow, with the segment expected to surpass 560 million devices worldwide in the coming years. As a result, Samsung and Google are expected to prioritize advanced health-monitoring features in their wearable devices in 2026. Analysts suggest future Galaxy Watch models could incorporate algorithms designed to identify early indicators of heart failure risk, based on clinical models already used in hospitals. Google, meanwhile, is believed to be developing blood pressure prediction tools following large-scale studies involving Pixel Watch users.

Early detection and monitoring of Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction (LVSD) Photo credit: news.samsung.com

Apple smart glasses

Apple is rumored to enter the smart glasses market by the end of 2026, although the company has not officially confirmed any plans. Industry sources suggest the device would focus on everyday functionality, offering built-in speakers, microphones, a camera, integration with Siri and AI-powered services, and a version of visionOS adapted for glasses. More advanced augmented reality features are believed to be under development, though analysts estimate that AR-enabled models with integrated displays are unlikely to reach consumers before 2027.

Apple's own smart glasses project Photo credit: macrumors.com

New Apple laptop

Analysts have also pointed to Apple’s potential move into the lower-priced laptop segment, an area traditionally dominated by Windows and Chrome OS devices. According to available information, the company is testing a new laptop that could be priced at around $600, significantly below existing MacBook models. Cost reductions are expected to be achieved through the use of a mobile-class Apple processor, which experts say would still be sufficient for everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and light multimedia work.

A new MacBook model Photo credit: 9to5mac.com

Foldable iPhone

With a foldable iPhone potentially launching in 2026, Apple is expected to be the last major smartphone manufacturer to enter the foldable phone market. Reports suggest the device may feature a book-style design with outer and inner AMOLED displays, similar to existing foldable smartphones from competitors. It is also noted that Apple could adopt alternative biometric solutions, such as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, or omit Face ID altogether.

The first foldable ‌iPhone‌ Photo credit: macrumors.com

iPhone 18 Pro series

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to continue Apple’s recent design evolution rather than introduce major visual changes. Leaks suggest the devices may feature a more unified exterior design and new color options, including brown, purple, and the highly anticipated burgundy. Analysts also speculate that the models could be slightly thicker than the 17 Pro Max, with Apple potentially placing Face ID under the display to eliminate the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Photo credit: macrumors.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that rising demand for memory chips from AI data centers could make smartphones more expensive in early 2026.