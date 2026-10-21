Apple Day festival in Almaty brings together over 500 guests

More than 500 guests gathered at the festival, which featured live music, traditional games, dance performances, and a wide variety of apple-themed dishes.

A central feature was a tasting of sweet and savory creations prepared by the resort's kitchen staff. Over two days, a 15-person team under chef de cuisine Madiyar Kydyrbayev crafted a menu centered on fresh, locally grown apples.

The festive buffet featured apple puff pastry roses, strudels, donuts, muffins, pastries, buns, fruit marmalade, and other desserts. The highlight was a braised-apple pilaf, anchored by a display centerpiece sculpted from 100 kg of apples.

“We prepared for the festival well in advance, selecting recipes, testing new pairings, and creating dishes to surprise our guests,” said restaurant head chef Madiyar Kydyrbayev. “Some ideas were born right here in our kitchen, for example, the pilaf with braised apples. For us, this is a chance to show the sheer variety of dishes that can be made from local ingredients.”

The event also featured an artisan craft market, interactive photo booths, and an art exhibition of apple-themed drawings created by children of the resort’s employees.

Photo: Almaty Resort

Almaty Resort Director Gulzhanat Bugubayeva emphasized the event's health aspect.

"For our resort, national health is the core value. Apple Day is especially meaningful to us because the apple is a true source of vitamins and essential nutrients. Our chefs created a wide array of pastries this year, and we strive to innovate each time to delight our guests. It is wonderful to see Almaty residents embracing this tradition and attending with their families," said Gulzhanat Bugubayeva.

Photo: Almaty Resort

The festival culminated in a concert featuring Kazakh performers and creative ensembles, including singers Nurlan Yespanov, Anara Ayazbayeva, and Daniyar Karabalayev, as well as State Dance Ensemble Saltanat and a local senior women's folk group.

Organizers note that the apple’s central role in the celebration reflects the region’s botanical heritage. The foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau range are home to Malus sieversii, the wild apple species widely recognized as the primary ancestor of modern cultivated apples. For Almaty Resort, the annual Apple Day festival has become an established tradition, bringing together the local community to celebrate regional natural heritage and wellness.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan celebrated the ancient Mehrgon Harvest Festival.