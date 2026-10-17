Tajikistan celebrates ancient Mehrgon Harvest Festival

Mehrgon's origins date back thousands of years. Historically, it was celebrated after the completion of agricultural work, when communities gave thanks for a successful harvest. The choice of venue is symbolic: the park is named after the great Persian poet Firdawsi, author of the Shahnameh, where Mehrgon is also celebrated. In modern Tajikistan, the festival continues to be observed with great enthusiasm and scale.

Photo credit: Kazinform

At the center of the festivities stood a large floral and fruit installation bearing the inscription "Jashni Mehrgon" ("Mehrgon Festival"), where residents and visitors gathered throughout the day for photographs. Guests were welcomed by performers dressed in striped chapans tied with colorful sashes, as well as an actor portraying the "King of Mehregan" in golden robes and a crown.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Each region of the country presented its own exhibition. The Khatlon region, one of Tajikistan's main agricultural areas, greeted visitors with a long dastarkhan featuring hot traditional flatbread, layered fatir, sambusa, black and white grapes, pomegranates, quinces, peaches, dried fruits, and sweets. Around the table stood young women dressed in atlas and adras, traditional Tajik fabrics known for their distinctive patterns.

Photo credit: Kazinform

An equally impressive display of vegetables included a wooden cart filled with cabbages, eggplants, sweet peppers, radishes, beets, pumpkins, and yellow carrots, an essential ingredient in traditional Tajik plov.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The highlight of the celebration was a theatrical performance. Folk ensembles presented dances dedicated to the harvest season, with young women carrying baskets of persimmons and pomegranates, while young men in striped chapans reenacted scenes from the lives of farmers. The performances took place against a backdrop of decorative mountains made from pumpkins, watermelons, and melons.

Photo credit: Kazinform

In modern Tajikistan, Mehrgon was revived in 2009 at the initiative of President Emomali Rahmon. In 2017, it was added to the country's national list of intangible cultural heritage. Alongside Nowruz and Sada, Mehrgon is considered one of the principal ancient celebrations of Persian-speaking peoples.

Photo credit: Kazinform

It should be noted, “Ceremony of Mehrgon” officially inscribed in Representative Register of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2024.