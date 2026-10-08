Anne Carson wins literature Nobel

The Swedish Academy recognized her work, which “in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature,” according to the official Nobel announcement.

Born in Toronto in 1950, Carson trained in classics at the University of Toronto. Her writing moves between poetry, essays, fiction and translation, exploring love, desire and loss through both ancient and modern perspectives.

Among her best-known books is Autobiography of Red (1998), a novel in verse that reimagines the Greek myth of Geryon as a contemporary story of love and heartbreak. Her other works include Eros the Bittersweet (1986), The Beauty of the Husband (2001), Nox (2010) and Red Doc (2013).

Carson has also translated classical authors including Sappho and Euripides. Her earlier honors include a MacArthur Fellowship, the Griffin Poetry Prize and the T. S. Eliot Prize, according to the Academy of American Poets.

The award carries a prize of 12 million Swedish kronor. Carson will receive it at the Nobel ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France’s Henri B. Kagan and Japan’s Kenso Soai won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discoveries explaining how chemical reactions can favor one mirror-image form of a molecule.