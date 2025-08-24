Anna Danilina wins Tennis in the Land doubles title in Cleveland

In the final, Danilina, alongside Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, defeated the pair of Chan Hao-Ching (Taiwan) and Xinyu Jiang (China) in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4. The Kazakh-Serbian duo entered the tournament as top seeds, while their opponents were seeded second.

This victory marks Anna Danilina’s second title of 2025. Earlier, at the end of June, the Kazakhstani tennis player won the Lexus Eastbourne Open in Eastbourne, UK.

As reported earlier, Timofey Skatov has won the Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Todi in Italy.