EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Anna Danilina wins Tennis in the Land doubles title in Cleveland

    11:48, 24 August 2025

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan claimed the doubles title at the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, USA, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Anna Danilina wins Tennis in the Land in Cleveland
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    In the final, Danilina, alongside Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, defeated the pair of Chan Hao-Ching (Taiwan) and Xinyu Jiang (China) in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4. The Kazakh-Serbian duo entered the tournament as top seeds, while their opponents were seeded second.

    This victory marks Anna Danilina’s second title of 2025. Earlier, at the end of June, the Kazakhstani tennis player won the Lexus Eastbourne Open in Eastbourne, UK.

    As reported earlier, Timofey Skatov has won the Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Todi in Italy.

    Tennis Sport WTA Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All