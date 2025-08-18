Timofey Skatov wins Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Todi in Italy

Skatov defeated local favorite Stefano Travaglia with a score of 7:6 (7:4), 0:6, 6:2 in the final match.

With this victory, the Kazakhstani tennis player earned 75 ATP ranking points and rose to No. 193 in the ATP Singles standings.

Previously, Skatov captured ATP Challenger titles in Parma in 2022 and Augsburg in 2024.

As reported earlier, world No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has failed to reach the final of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S.