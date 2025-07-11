Ancient Turkistan and Yassawi Legacy exhibition opens in Bashkortostan

It features unique archeological findings and cultural artifacts tied to the history of ancient Turkistan, the key center along the Great Silk Road. Utmost attention is paid to the life and legacy of Akhmet Yassawi, the great philosopher, poet and Sufi thinker of the XII century, who had a profound influence on the spiritual culture of the entire Turkic world.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

The exhibition organized in line with the Kazakh President’s task to promote the heritage of Akhmet Yassawi with support of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry showcases rare artifacts unearthed in the ancient settlements and burial mounds of Turkistan region, manuscripts of Akhmet Yawawi and his followers and medieval numismatic relics and ceramics, architectural elements, photo materials reflecting the Yassawi Mausoleum built during the reign of the famous Tamerlane (Timur).

The exhibition is open to the public until August 3.

Notably, a solemn opening of the exhibition Roots of inspiration: Legacy of Nurgissa Tlendiyev, celebrating the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest composers of the XX century, took place at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris in June.