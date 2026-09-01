Ancient Roman wall mosaic and ‘Painted City’ unveiled beneath Trajan’s Baths

Located in underground galleries on the Oppian Hill, the fresco known as the “Painted City” depicts a city surrounded by walls and towers, with buildings shown in perspective. Created in the Neronian or Flavian era, nearly two thousand years ago, it predates the Baths of Trajan.

The “Muse and the Philosopher” mosaic decorates a large hall overlooking a nymphaeum and recreates an elaborate theatrical setting featuring statues and human figures.

The Baths of Trajan were dedicated by Emperor Trajan in 109 AD and designed by the renowned architect Apollodorus of Damascus. At the time, the Baths were the largest bath complex in the world, extending over six hectares.

The complex incorporated earlier structures, including the Esquiline pavilion of Nero’s Domus Aurea, the Baths of Titus and the building containing the “Painted City.” The baths also featured a large green area surrounded by a portico, alongside facilities for bathing, exercise, leisure and cultural activities.

The underground gallery and the exedra are being opened experimentally in small groups to assess how visitor activity may affect the preservation of the delicate artworks.

Roma non smette mai di incantare il mondo.

Siamo sul Colle Oppio, nelle gallerie sotterranee delle Terme di Traiano, e qui sotto c’è una meraviglia unica al mondo: la “Città dipinta”.

È un affresco straordinario, una vera e propria città vista dall’alto, con le mura, le torri e… pic.twitter.com/nNmUyerT7R — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) September 8, 2026

According to a post on X by Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome, the first public visits are scheduled for September 12-13, with free guided tours in Italian available by reservation. From October 2, visits will take place from Friday to Sunday, with six time slots each day, each accommodating a maximum of 15 visitors.

The opening gives visitors access to the underground gallery and exedra of the Baths of Trajan.

Previously, Qazinform reported that four Renaissance works attributed to 15th-century painter Antonello da Messina had been stolen from a museum in Sicily.