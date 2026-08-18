Four Renaissance treasures stolen from museum in Sicily

The theft took place Saturday night at the Regional Interdisciplinary Museum of Messina, also known as the Accascina Museum, during Italy’s Ferragosto holiday.

The stolen works include three panels from the Polyptych of San Gregorio and a small double-sided panel depicting the Madonna and Christ in Pieta, according to Italy’s Culture Ministry.

Sicilian regional President Renato Schifani said the museum’s alarm and video surveillance systems had operated normally. Recordings and other data were handed over to investigators seeking to determine how the thieves entered the building and removed the paintings.

The Polyptych of San Gregorio, dating from 1473, is among Antonello’s most important surviving works. Its five surviving panels depict the Virgin Mary and infant Jesus alongside saints and angels. The work was commissioned for the monastery of Santa Maria extra moenia, also known as San Gregorio, in Messina.

Born in the Sicilian city around 1430, Antonello is considered one of the leading painters of the early Italian Renaissance and is particularly known for his detailed religious works and portraits.

Earlier, it was reported that the Holy Quran Museum in the Hira Cultural District in Makkah unveiled a Holy Quran manuscript dating back to the 18th century.