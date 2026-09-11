Ancient Bayeux Tapestry goes on display in England after nearly 1,000 years

The 70-metre-long medieval embroidery is being loaned to the British Museum from September 2026 to July 2027. It depicts events leading up to the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, led by William, Duke of Normandy, and culminating in the Battle of Hastings.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, as well as Andy Burnham and Marie-France Van-Heel, viewed the exhibition at the British Museum. Curators pointed out historic elements including the coronation of Harold Godwinson and his death at the Battle of Hastings.

The tapestry offers a vivid picture of 11th-century England, depicting castles, warfare and ships alongside details of clothing, food and furniture. Likely commissioned by a Norman patron and made by English embroiderers using manuscript drawings from Canterbury, it is both a precious historical record and a remarkable work of art.

Tickets for visits from September 10 to December 31, 2026, have sold out. A second wave of tickets for visits between January 1 and March 31, 2027, will be available on the British Museum website from October 21, 2026.

The exhibition will remain on display at the British Museum until July 11, 2027, before the tapestry returns to France.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum, robbed in October 2025, was set to reopen to the public with no jewelry on display.