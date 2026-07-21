Louvre’s Apollo Gallery to reopen without crown jewels

The gallery has remained closed since the heist, and the stolen jewelry has yet to be discovered, according to reports.

Christophe Leribault, president and director of the Louvre Museum, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien that the "collections and precious objects" originally displayed in the Apollo Gallery had been removed to restore prominence to the gallery's painted and sculpted wall decorations.

"We want visitors to be able to see it as the most magnificent room in the Louvre and to rediscover a bit of the palace beneath the museum," he said.

Leribault also revealed that a windowless secure room will be created elsewhere in the museum to house the jewelry that was not stolen in the heist. "This involves a very large-scale project, but we need to find the ideal location and the funding," he said.

On Oct. 19, 2025, four burglars broke into the world-renowned museum in broad daylight and stole jewelry valued at about 88 million euros (about 100.46 million U.S. dollars) before fleeing on motorcycles. Four people suspected of direct involvement in the heist have been charged and placed in custody. However, the stolen items remain missing, except for a crown belonging to Empress Eugenie, which was found damaged near the museum and is currently undergoing restoration.

In February 2026, Laurence des Cars, director of France’s Louvre Museum, resigned, with French President Emmanuel Macron accepting her decision.