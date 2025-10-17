Elena Rybakina propels to Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China

In the round of 16, Rybakina faced Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

The match stretched to three sets: Rybakina took the first, Yastremska leveled by winning the second, but the Kazakh star sealed the victory in the decisive set, 6–4, 6–7, 6–3.

Rybakina’s next opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina has stormed into the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Ningbo Open in China.