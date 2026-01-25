American climber completes record free solo climb of Taipei 101

The climb began at 9.17 a.m. local time in Taiwan and was completed in 1 hour and 32 minutes. It marked the first time Honnold had free soloed a skyscraper. “I’ve always wanted to climb the coolest thing I could find,” he said in a pre-recorded interview, noting that he had dreamed of climbing Taipei 101 for more than a decade.

Honnold rose to global prominence in 2017 after climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes, a feat documented in the Academy Award winning film Free Solo.

The ascent unfolded in three stages. The opening section, known as the Slabs, involved 113 meters of sloped steel and glass, as office workers watched from inside the building. During the second stage, which consisted of eight stacked “bamboo box” sections with overhangs, crowds below chanted encouragement. “There’s great energy here, and he’s doing what he loves,” said his wife, Sanni McCandless.

As he passed occupied offices, Honnold reflected, “We’re all sharing the crazy experience together.”

The final spire section required a brief transition onto a ladder due to limited handholds. After reaching the top, Honnold celebrated. “Sick. It’s windy, and I’m so psyched,” he said, before taking a selfie from the summit.

The climb was completed smoothly and without incident, setting a new benchmark in urban climbing.

