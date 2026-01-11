Kazakh mountaineer makes history with Seven Summits achievement

According to a post by Anar Burasheva on Instagram, the achievement was completed after she successfully climbed the Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

“This has been a two-year journey — the Seven Summits project. I am the first woman from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to achieve this. At the moment, I can’t put all my emotions into words — there are simply too many,” Anar Burasheva wrote.

Over the course of two years, the courageous mountaineer summited Mount Everest (8,818 m), Aconcagua (6,962 m), Denali (6,194 m), Kilimanjaro (5,895 m), Mount Elbrus (5,642 m), the Vinson Massif (4,897 m), and Puncak Jaya, also known as the Carstensz Pyramid (4,884 m).

