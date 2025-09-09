Amazon’s satellite internet to launch in Kazakhstan

According to the minister, Amazon’s Kuiper satellite internet service is expected to be introduced in Kazakhstan in 2027.

The Ministry of Digital Development clarified that it had signed a memorandum with Kuiper (Amazon) in September last year to provide satellite communication services, and that preparatory work has been underway since then.

Currently, OneWeb and Starlink already operate in the country.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence is set to be established on the basis of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

Recall that the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years.