    Amazon’s satellite internet to launch in Kazakhstan

    17:52, 9 September 2025

    Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev announced plans to expand access to high-quality Internet in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    According to the minister, Amazon’s Kuiper satellite internet service is expected to be introduced in Kazakhstan in 2027.

    The Ministry of Digital Development clarified that it had signed a memorandum with Kuiper (Amazon) in September last year to provide satellite communication services, and that preparatory work has been underway since then.

    Currently, OneWeb and Starlink already operate in the country.

    As reported earlier, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence is set to be established on the basis of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

    Recall that the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years.

     

