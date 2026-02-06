Kazakhstan to establish unified digital ecosystem for reliable agricultural data

The platform is set to bring together the sector’s all information systems as well as to provide centralized data storage.

It will create a developed BI analytics system that ensures comprehensive and continuous monitoring of sector indicators, transparency of subsidy processes and public service delivery, performance tracking, as well as formation of operational and analytical management reports required for sound management decision-making.

The ministry said the state retains control over the data, with all decisions will be made strictly in accordance with the law, while respecting the principles of technology neutrality and competition.

Work to create the e-APK platform will be carried out in stages, taking into account the needs of sector specialists and key participants. The project is expected to be completed before 2028.

