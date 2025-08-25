Almaty to host decisive Champions League play-off between Kairat and Celtic

The match will take place in Almaty. The first encounter in Glasgow ended in a goalless draw. The winner of the two-legged clash will advance to the main stage of the Champions League, while the losing side will continue their campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

Kairat go into the decisive match after a run of poor results, as they have not managed to win any of their last three games. Nevertheless, the Almaty team have demonstrated strong results on home turf in this season’s Champions League qualifying, maintaining a perfect record and keeping clean sheets in all three matches. In their last six European home qualifiers, Kairat have conceded only twice.

The Kazakh side will be without young forward Dastan Satpayev, who has scored three goals and provided one assist in the qualification campaign. He received a yellow card in the first leg and will miss the decisive match due to suspension.

Celtic, in contrast, arrive in Almaty on the back of good form. The Scottish champions have won four of their last five matches, scoring ten goals in the process. The team remain unbeaten in their last four away fixtures in official competitions, with three victories and two clean sheets.

Earlier, it was reported that the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff between Scotland’s Celtic and Almaty’s Kairat ended in a goalless 0:0 draw, leaving the outcome of the tie to be decided in Almaty.