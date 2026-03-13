Almaty zoo welcomes rare monitor lizards from New Guinea

Native to New Guinea, these giant lizards are not found in the wild anywhere else in the world.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The Salvador’s monitor (Varanus salvadorii), also known as the crocodile monitor, is notable for its impressive size, powerful tail and distinctive skin resembling that of a crocodile. A pair of monitors over 10 years old arrived from Indonesia and has already adapted well to the new environment.

“The reptiles are feeling great and are curiously exploring the terrarium, which has been specially designed to resemble their natural habitat, with high temperature and humidity. I hope the monitors will enjoy living here and have a long and happy life,” said Alexander Gurnev, head of the Exotarium department and a herpetologist.

Visitors can see the rare reptiles in the Exotarium section of Almaty zoo, where they can also learn how these predators locate prey using their distinctive forked tongue.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the population of snow leopards jumped fourfold in the Ile-Alatau National Park.