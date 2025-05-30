Almaty welcomes first triplets of 2025

The pregnancy occurred naturally, without the use of any assisted reproductive technologies.

Elmira was admitted to the perinatal center at 31 weeks. She gave birth via cesarean section to three girls: Fatima, Zuhra and Aisha, weighed in at 1,711, 1,748 and 1,493 grams, respectively.

The newborns were immediately admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, where they received all necessary medical support. Their condition continues to improve, and the family is expected to reunite in the near future.

Despite the challenges of a multiple pregnancy, 36-year-old Elmira is recovering well and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff for their care and support.

“This is my third multiple birth. We already have two wonderful sets of twins born in 2019 and 2022, and now, in 2025, we've welcomed triplets. That makes ten children in total. I’m incredibly grateful to the obstetricians, doctors, and the entire team at the perinatal center. Everything went smoothly thanks to their professionalism and care,” she shared.

This marks the first set of triplets born at the center in 2025. In 2024, the Almaty city perinatal center provided care to over 16,700 mothers and newborns, handling 9,014 deliveries, including 62% of all premature births in the city.

As reported earlier, over 140,000 babies were born in Kazakhstan in the first four months.