Over 140,000 babies born in Kazakhstan in first four months

144,234 babies were born and 36,818 couples registered their marriages countrywide within the first four months of 2025.

Turkistan region ranks first with 17,642 births (12.2% of total births), followed by Almaty city with 16,914 infants, Astana with 14,314 babies (9.8%), Almaty region with 12,121 and Shymkent with 11,645 newborns.

Almaty city boasts the highest number of registered marriages of 5,731 (15.6% of total marriages), followed by Astana with 4,005, Turkistan region with 2,919, Almaty region with 2,424 and Shymkent with 2,356.

According to official data, the highest number of marriages was registered in April this year up to 10,190.