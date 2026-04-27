Almaty welcomes spring in full bloom

Almaty shifts its mood with the arrival of spring. Streets fill with fresh greenery, trees sprout their first leaves, and flowerbeds gradually burst into vibrant color.

This year, spring arrived especially early. The first snowdrops bloomed as early as February in the Almaty Botanical Garden, followed in early April by a short but striking magnolia season.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

For several days, the garden became a major attraction. Queues formed at the entrance as families came to see the delicate blossoms and take photos.

Spring in Almaty is about the details – the first buds on branches, the soft apricot and apple blossoms, and the scent of fresh leaves after rain.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

Residents try to capture these moments, some through a camera lens, others simply in memory as they walk familiar streets.

After several days of rain, warm weather has returned. Trees have turned green, and the streets are filled with soft spring hues.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

At the same time, large-scale greening efforts continue. Mature trees and ornamental plants are being planted along major roads, in parks, on embankments, and at city entrances.

This year, Almaty plans to plant more than 7,000 trees up to six meters tall, around 40,000 saplings, and over 500,000 perennial shrubs. Flower displays are also expanding, making the city brighter by the day.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

On social media, residents share photos of blooming streets, hold photoshoots near flowerbeds, walk with their children, and simply enjoy the atmosphere. Spring brings back the familiar rhythm of city life – leisurely walks, conversations in parks, and the first picnics of the season.

In total, 387,000 square meters will be allocated to landscaping this year, including 107,000 square meters for annual flowers and 280,000 square meters for perennial plants and shrubs. Roses will cover 116,000 square meters. Heat-resistant plants such as salvias, marigolds, ageratums, and alternantheras – adapted to the local climate – will also be used.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

Throughout the season, all districts will feature new carpet-style floral arrangements, renovated flowerbeds, and expanded green spaces for residents and visitors.

Green areas now cover about one-third of the city, or 22,590 hectares. Almaty has more than 4 million trees, around 2.3 million of which are in public spaces.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

As the city continues to bloom, residents are eager to capture this brief yet especially beautiful moment when spring is just beginning to take hold.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

Earlier, it was reported that with the arrival of spring, rare and endangered plants had begun to bloom in the Yertis Ormany nature reserve.